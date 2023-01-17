New MacBook Pros come with color-matched MagSafe charging cables

There are a bunch of notable changes with the new MacBook Pro models, including the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that power them. There’s also one small design tweak we still can’t believe didn’t ship last year – color-matched MagSafe chargers.

MacBooks used MagSafe for charging until 2016, when Apple transitioned to relying entirely on USB-C connectivity. When Apple introduced the overhauled 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup in 2021, one of the headlining features was the return of MagSafe.

But there was one detail Apple failed to consider: Regardless of which MacBook Pro color you picked, the bundled MagSafe charging cable would be white. While not a huge problem, this led to an unaesthetic, mismatched design. Here it is in the wild:

Apple addressed this issue when it released the M2 MacBook Air last year, offering color-matched MagSafe charging cables for the first time. This included four different versions of the MagSafe 3 cable in each of the MacBook colors.

With today’s update to the MacBook Pro, you’ll also now get a color-matched MagSafe charging cable when you buy this machine. So if you buy your new MacBook Pro in space gray, you’ll get a space gray cable. If you buy it in silver, you’ll get a silver cable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: