Apple finally kills Intel Mac mini, leaving one Intel machine left

Alongside the launch of new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates today, Apple has discontinued one of the last remaining Intel machines. The Intel-powered Mac mini previously available in Apple’s lineup has been discontinued, as has the previous-generation Mac mini with an M1 chip inside.

This Intel-powered Mac mini remained a product in Apple’s lineup through the beginning of the Apple SIlicon transition. The machine was popular among enterprise and education buyers and offered some configuration options that weren’t available for the M1 Mac mini.

Now that Apple has expanded the Apple Silicon lineup with new M2 and M2 Pro configuration options, that Intel-powered Mac mini is no longer needed. The product has been discontinued and is no longer listed on Apple’s Online Store. Apple has also discontinued the previous-generation M1 Mac mini.

The Intel-powered Mac mini being sold by Apple started at $1,099 and included a six-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 640, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It was also available in space gray, something that is not the case for any of the Apple Silicon Mac mini configurations.

This means that Apple is only selling one Intel-powered Mac right now: the Mac Pro. A new version of the Mac Pro with Apple Silicon is coming sometime this year, but it’s an announcement for another day.

