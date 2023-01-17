PSA: Some macOS apps will require an update to fully support Wi-Fi 6E on new Macs

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the new generation of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is now powered by the faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. In addition, the new laptops also feature Wi-Fi 6E for the first time on a Mac. But, unsurprisingly, some apps will need an update to fully support the new Wi-Fi technology.

What changes with Wi-Fi 6E

For those unfamiliar, Wi-Fi 6E is a new generation of Wi-Fi that not only supports higher speeds but also lower latency and, more importantly, less interference. This is because Wi-Fi 6E operates in a unique spectrum that is much wider than the spectrums used by previous generations of Wi-Fi. In other words, you can connect to a much faster and more stable network with Wi-Fi 6E.

The first Apple device to support Wi-Fi 6E was the 2022 iPad Pro with the M2 chip. Now Apple has expanded support for this technology to both the new 2023 MacBook Pro and Mac mini, which also supports the new Wi-Fi standard. The company says the new Wi-Fi standard is “twice as fast as the previous generation.”

But here’s something to keep in mind: while all apps will benefit from the faster speeds and lower latency of Wi-Fi 6E, some specific tools for macOS will require an update to work with the new technology.

Intuitibits co-founder and developer Adrian Granados has noted that the current version of macOS lacks frameworks for third-party apps to take advantage of the new Wi-Fi 6E interface. Intuitibits is the company behind the popular WiFi Explorer app, which lets users get in-depth details about all the Wi-Fi networks around them.

Changes are needed in macOS and its frameworks for 3rd party apps to take advantage of the new 6E Wi-Fi interface. I'm hoping Apple will make those changes available as soon as possible. https://t.co/GMapX4vmH8 — Adrian Granados (@adriangranados) January 17, 2023

Of course, it’s likely that Apple will address this situation with a future macOS update. The company is currently working on macOS Ventura 13.2, which is expected to be released to the public in the coming weeks. Apple has already confirmed that the update will enable Wi-Fi 6E for users in Japan, as the technology is currently not available there due to local regulations.

Both the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini are available for order on Apple’s website starting today. They will officially hit the stores next week, on January 24.

