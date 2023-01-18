Bloomberg: Apple developing ‘iPad-based’ HomeKit smart display and combo HomePod + Apple TV with camera

Apple may have just introduced a new HomePod today, but more is still in the works. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is working on a “slate of devices” for the smart home, including new displays and a faster Apple TV set-top box. One of these products is “essentially a low-end iPad” meant to control HomeKit and handle FaceTime calls.

This iPad-like device will reportedly be the start of Apple’s expansion deeper into the world of smart homes. Bloomberg says the design would allow it to be mounted on walls or elsewhere for easy access:

The push into smart displays will start with a tablet product — essentially a low-end iPad — that can control things like thermostats and lights, show video and handle FaceTime chats, people with knowledge of the plans said. The product could be mounted on walls or elsewhere using magnetic fasteners, positioning it as more of a home gadget than a regular iPad.

The report goes on to say that Apple has “discussed the idea” of building smart home displays that are even larger than your normal iPad, but more details on these efforts are unclear for now. These products have reportedly faced development delays and likely won’t be released until next year at the earliest.

In addition to its interest in smart home displays, Apple is reportedly planning a new version of the Apple TV that could be released in the first half of 2024. The new model will feature an upgraded processor inside but retain the same design as the current model.

Finally, Apple is also continuing to work on a product that combines the Apple TV, a HomePod, and a FaceTime camera into a single device. This project has “suffered setbacks,” Bloomberg says, but the work is “still ongoing.” Apple had hoped to release it this year, but “timing has slipped.”

