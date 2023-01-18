Apple Watch Series 8 $50 off in Wednesday’s best deals, M2 Pro MacBook Pro pre-orders, more

We’ve made it halfway through another work week, and with Wednesday now underway we’re checking out three notable Apple offers. First up, Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows return with $50 discounts attached to pair with this offer on Apple’s MagSafe charger at $30. But the real highlight is on Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, which come bundled with a $100 gift card when you pre-order. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows return with $50 discounts

It has been quite a bit since we’ve seen Apple Watch Series 8 markdowns, and today Amazon and Best Buy are offering some notable discounts that return pricing to the all-time lows from Black Friday. Covering both 45 and 41mm stylings, multiple colorways are also getting in on the savings. Leading the way is the larger 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 at $379 courtesy of Best Buy and Amazon. Down from $429, this $50 discount is now at the best price we’ve seen and for the first time since back in November of last year. You can also score 41mm styles at $349, down from $399 and also matching all-time lows across various colorways.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an Always-On display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Pre-order Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros and score a $100 gift card

Yesterday, Apple revealed its new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro models with the latest steps forward in Apple Silicon. And while pre-orders are going live from all of the different authorized retailers, Best Buy is stepping in to offer the very first chance to save some cash. Right now, when you pre-order any configuration of Apple’s new MacBook Pros, you’ll score a $100 digital gift card. This offer is exclusive to the retailer’s paid TotalTech membership which you can read all about on the official site. So while it’s not available to all shoppers, it is another alternative to Apple’s own discounted education pricing.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros come outfitted with the same form-factors as before that arrive in both 14- and 16-inch configurations. You’ll have your choice between the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, with the promotion applying to just about every stock configuration of Apple’s latest machines. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the most affordable model, and goes up from there.

In either case, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage from yesterday that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Tim Cook really wants you to buy Apple’s MagSafe charger

Woot is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $30. Normally fetching $39, this is the first chance to save since back over Black Friday where it was on sale for the same price as today’s discount at $9 off. It comes within $1 of the best price as of late, which was last tracked back in October. Today’s start of the year discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less.

As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset.

