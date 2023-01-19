Pok Pok Playroom award-winning iOS app for kids gets Lunar New Year update

Jan. 19th 2023

Pok Pok Playroom Lunar New Year
Kicking off the calendar year with its first big update, popular iOS app for kids Pok Pok Playroom has received new content to learn about and celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Pok Pok Playroom is a fantastic app for young kids that’s designed for open-ended exploration to encourage growth around creativity, cause and effect, problem-solving, fine motor skills, storytelling, and more. My own kids have been enjoying Pok Pok since I tested it out for the app’s launch back in 2021.

Here’s how Pok Pok describes the latest update to its Busy Book toy:

  • An exciting collection of Lunar New Year items featuring festive food, culture, gifts, and traditions
  • A fun, rich introduction to the holiday for families
  • Hand-drawn animations and sound, honoring the year of the Water Rabbit

If you haven’t checked out Pok Pok for your kids yet, it’s really worth testing out the free trial. In less than two years, it has won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped 15 great updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial.

