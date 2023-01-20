Friday’s best deals! 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro refurb $399 off, Twelve South gear, much more

If you can believe it, it’s Friday once again! We’re of course rounding up all of the best discounts heading into the weekend, and today we have three notable Apple offers. First up, a $399 discount has arrived on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro in a rare refurbished sale. That fits in perfectly with Twelve South’s versatile HoverBar Duo iPad stand at $39, and is joined by this ongoing price cut on the refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote at $50. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $399 refurb discount

Woot is now discounting an assortment of certified refurbished previous-generation iPad models. All starting with some ultra-affordable offerings from $120, our top pick however is marking down the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro 256GB to $799.99. Down from its original $1,199 price tag, this $399 discount is delivering a new all-time low. For comparison, the new M2 counterpart sells for $1,169 right now, making today’s price cut a more affordable option to consider for a flagship tablet.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Save 35% on Twelve South’s versatile HoverBar Duo iPad stand

The official Twelve South Amazon storefront is currently discounting its HoverBar Duo iPad Stand to $39. Down from the $60 it typically fetches these days, you’re looking at 35% in savings. This is the second-best price to date at within $1.50 of the all-time low from back in November, and the best we’ve seen since. This is also $9 under our previous holiday mention. Ready to pair with everything from Apple’s flagship 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile tablet accessory. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that in this case pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle of your device. And living up to its name, HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that props up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Give your old Apple TV the refreshed Siri Remote with a discount to $50

Woot offers the latest Apple TV Siri Remote for $50. While you’d more regularly pay $59, today’s offer marks the first price cut in over a month and the lowest we’ve seen in roughly 10 months. It’s a rare chance to save in any case, but also delivers $9 in savings to mark the second-best price. Arriving as the latest companion to the Apple TV lineup, the new Siri Remote refreshes the home theater controls with an all-new design that ditches the touchscreen-enabled offerings of the past. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation set top boxes, this is a great way to upgrade the experience without replacing the entire unit. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage.

