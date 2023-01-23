M2 Mac mini sees first discounts from $549 in Monday’s best deals, $100 off M2 iPad Pro, more

All of Monday’s best discounts are putting the latest in Apple silicon in the spotlight. The new M2 Mac mini hasn’t even begun delivering yet, and you can already lock-in the first price cuts from $549. Then go save $100 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro to join a fresh batch of Anker iPhone accessories from $11. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M2 Mac mini begins shipping tomorrow at $100 off

Apple’s just-revealed M2 Mac mini is slated to begin arriving tomorrow, Now for those who haven’t already locked in their order on Apple’s most compact macOS machine, Adorama is stepping in to deliver the first price cut on the new release thanks to a promo code we break down below the fold. Right now the just-announced Apple M2 Mac mini starts at $549. It’s a $50 price cut from the usual $599 going rate and matches the price cut we saw available in Apple’s student-only education store, though this is the first readily-available chance to save to date. There are also two other configurations landing at $100 off.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over in our coverage, we detail what to expect from the experience, too.

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro sees $100 Lunar New Year discount

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Marking down the Wi-Fi 512GB model, this capacity is now at the all-time low of $1,299. Arriving as only the second time it has dropped this low, you’re looking at a $100 discount from the usual $1,399 going rate and a match of the all-time low set over the holiday shopping season last month. While not as good of deals, there are also some other storage capacities seeing some price cuts from $1,070.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Anker starts the week with discounted iPhone accessories

Another week is now underway and Anker is back with one of its signature Amazon storefront sales. Courtesy of the retailer, you can now save on a collection of chargers for Apple’s latest to go alongside MacBook-ready power stations, portable power banks, and USB-C hubs. Everything starts from $11, but our top pick however is the new Anker MagGo MagSafe Battery with Stand that was just refreshed late last year. Now on sale for one of the first times, it drops down to $45 across four different styles. You’d more regularly pay $60, with today’s offer arriving at an all-time low. This is $1 under the previous mention and only the second discount so far on the new release.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model.

