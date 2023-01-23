ZikeDrive is the world’s fastest USB4 SSD enclosure for creatives and professionals

ZikeTech has created the world’s first and fastest USB4 SSD enclosure for professional expanded storage needs. ZikeDrive delivers record breaking speeds in a heat dissipating aluminum casing that’s smaller than the iPhone in your pocket. Drop in any capacity NVMe SSD including 16TB and higher drives, and you’ve got fast and portable media storage for your Mac, iPad, PlayStation, XBOX, PC and more.

Unbelievable speed for huge add-on storage

With ZikeDrive behind the wheel, you can expect delivery speeds that clock in more than 50% faster than the quickest Thunderbolt 3 SSD drive. In fact, with USB4 and support for PCIe Gen4x4 SSDs, you can expect practical speeds as high as 3.8 GB/s. That performance allows you to transfer a whole terabyte of photos, videos, or music in less than five minutes.

ZikeDrive is fully compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt 4, and Thunderbolt 3 40Gbps high speed interfaces. ZikeDrive also includes backwards compatibility with USB3.2 Gen2 10Gbps, Gen1 5Gbps, and USB2.0 480Mbps.

ZikeDrive specs:

NVMe SSD support including M.2 M-key connector, M.2 2280, M.2 NVMe

Low temperature operation with heat dissipation and hard-shell case for protection

Dimensions: 112 x 66.8 x 18mm / 4.4” x 2.6” x 0.7”

Weight: 245g / 0.54 lb / 8.64oz

No more storage woes (without the bulk)

This makes ZikeDrive ready to give you incredibly fast access to large files and media no matter what field you call work.

Content creators can instantly access huge amounts of videos and other assets without being tied down to a desktop. The same is true for designers and photographers with massive projects that just won’t fit on expensive built-in SSD space. Imagine what you could do with 16TB or more of additional storage without compromising speed and bulk.

ZikeTech also factors in convenient connectivity so you never find yourself without a way to plug in ZikeDrive. A built-in stowaway USB cable gives you peace of mind no matter where you’re using ZikeDrive. Best of all, ZikeDrive delivers all of this remarkable performance for large capacity SSD drives without requiring assembly — no tools required!

Where to buy

Expand your Mac or PC, iPad/tablet, PS5 or XBOX X, or even Android storage without compromising on speed with ZikeDrive. Unleash your full potential without storage and speed limits today!

