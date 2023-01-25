iOS 16.3 fixes pesky CarPlay bug that broke Find My support in Siri

iOS 16.3 was released to everyone on Monday, with headlining features including Security Key support for Apple IDs and support for the second-generation HomePod. The update also included a handful of bug fixes and improvements, including a fix for a pesky CarPlay bug.

The initial release of iOS 16 last year introduced a handful of bugs related to Siri’s integration with CarPlay. Some of those issues were fixed in iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.2, but some bugs have persisted, and a few additional bugs have emerged.

One of those bugs prevented Siri in CarPlay from properly integrating with the Find My app. If you asked Siri to locate someone via Find My, it would respond and say it was unable to do so while you were driving. This was a change compared to previous iOS versions, which allowed users to ask Siri basic Find My commands while driving.

In the release notes for iOS 16.3, Apple confirmed that the update addresses “issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly.” This was a pretty vague bullet point, leaving many to wonder what exactly Apple meant by “may not be understood correctly.”

As spotted on Reddit and confirmed by 9to5Mac, iOS 16.3 does indeed include a fix for using Apple’s Find My feature while driving. You can now ask Siri where someone is, and the assistant will properly respond with that person’s location. This, of course, is contingent upon that person having agreed to share their location with you via Find My.

This is a small but useful fix for CarPlay users. The ability to interact with Find My while driving is very useful for knowing if other people are on their way of have already arrived at a specific location.

Have you noticed any other CarPlay bug fixes in iOS 16.3? Let us know down in the comments.

