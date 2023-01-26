Deals: Apple Studio Display $299 off, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $300, M1 iMac, more

It’s Thursday, and we have a fresh batch of discounts now live across the Apple sphere. Kicking things off is a new all-time low on the Apple Studio Display, which lands at $1,300 following a $299 discount. That’s alongside a chance to save $49 on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which rounds out the discounts today on top of these rare 24-inch M1 iMac price cuts. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pair your new M2 Mac mini with an all-time low on Apple Studio Display

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the recently released Apple Studio Display. Discounting just the base offering, you can now drop the display down to $1,300. Normally you’d pay $1,599, with today’s offer delivering the best discount we have ever seen. On top of just being one of the first offers, it’s a notable $299 off while also beating our previous mention by $199 in order to deliver that Amazon all-time low.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with everything from the just-released M2 Mac mini and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple, including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and six-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting peripherals and the like.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard outfits your 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $300 in the more recent white colorway. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at a $49 discount and the lowest price we’ve seen in nearly two months. This is right around the third-best discount to date and a fairly rare chance to save over the past few months.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form factor houses a backlit keyboard and trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in a slick white design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

24-inch M1 iMac on sale for the first time in months

Delivering the first price cuts in months, Amazon is now marking down Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac to some of the best prices ever. Now starting at $1,100 in several colorways, this is down from the usual $1,299 going rate and the first markdown in several months. The $199 in savings deliver the best we’ve seen from Amazon to go alongside the other configurations we break down below the fold.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor and a sleek design that includes a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

24-inch M1 iMac models on sale:

