Things for iPhone, iPad, Mac gets Apple Shortcuts boost with 9 new actions

Award-winning productivity app Things is out with a valuable update today for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The latest release sees an Apple Shortcuts upgrade that brings a lot more power and efficiency to the app.

Developer Cultured Code says it has rebuilt actions in Things 3.17 with Apple’s App Intents framework which allowed it to launch nine new actions “that deliver far more power.”

“Users can now create full-blown projects with headings and to-dos, query their database, edit items, duplicate them, and much more. It’s a massive update for anyone who loves Shortcuts.”

Adding to the previously available four actions (Create To-Do, Open List, Show Items, and Run Things URL), here are the fresh options:

For more details on each action as well as help building your own Shortcuts, check out the Things Shortcuts support page.

Things 3.17 is available now from the App Store as separate downloads for iPhone/Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac (requires iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura).

Full release notes:

Things 3.17 vastly enhances Things’ integration with Apple Shortcuts on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Nine brand-new actions make it possible to quickly search through your data, edit your to-dos, create new items – even full-blown projects! – and much more.

We’ve created a Shortcuts Gallery with some useful shortcuts for you. To try them out, check the latest blog post on our website: things.app

If you’re technically inclined and want to build your own shortcuts, you’ll also find an in-depth technical document that explains how it all works. You’ll be amazed by the things you can do!

This feature requires macOS 13 Ventura, iPadOS 16, or iOS 16.

THINGS’ NEW ACTIONS

Here are all of Things’ actions for Apple Shortcuts:

• Create To-Do

• Create To-Do with Quick Entry — NEW

• Create Project — NEW

• Create Heading — NEW

• Find Items — NEW

• Get Items — NEW

• Get Selected Items — NEW

• Edit Items — NEW

• Duplicate Items — NEW

• Delete Items — NEW

• Open List

• Show Items

• Run Things URL

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

• Improved accessibility for “related links” in expanded to-dos.

• Changed behavior when duplicating items: the creation and modification dates are now reset to the current date/time.

• Fixed a bug where the Quick Find glyph would erroneously appear when dragging downward in some contexts.

• Fixed a bug that prevented the caret glyph from appearing on the + button in the source list.

• Updated the German localizations related to sharing content out of Things.

