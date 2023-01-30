Monday’s best deals: iPad Air 5 $99 off, official iPhone 14 series cases from $37, more

All of Monday’s best discounts are now kicking off the new work week, and we have three notable Apple offers on tap. Leading the way, the latest iPad Air 5 is now down at $99 off. It’s joined by a rare chance to save on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $37, not to mention deep discounts on cellular Apple Watch Series 7 at $249. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air 5 delivers an even more compelling iPadOS experience at $99 off

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 was nearly entirely absent from last year’s holiday shopping discounts due to stock shortages, but now starting the week Amazon and Best Buy are giving you a chance to save on the popular form-factor. Courtesy of both retailers, the entry-level iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB is now down to $500 at Amazon and Best Buy. You’d more regularly pay $599, with today’s offer landing at a match of the all-time low with $99 in savings in tow. It matches our previous mention, and is a rare chance to save over the past several months. Elevated storage capacities and Wi-Fi + cellular models are also seeing $99 discounts, too.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases see rare discounts

Marking some of the first chances to save across all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series MagSafe cases, both Amazon and Best Buy are now delivering rare discounts on the accessory lineup. Shipping is free across the board from either retailer, too. Everything in the sale starts from $37.50, and delivers discounts on all three styles of covers for Apple’s latest handsets all at 20% off or more. Spanning everything from premium leather models to the colorful silicone styles and even clear covers, these are all detailed over in our coverage.

Walmart clears out cellular Apple Watch Series 7 styles at $249

Walmart is now clearing out Apple Series 7 models for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Dropping the GPS + Cellular 41mm Green aluminum style to $249, this is well below its original $499 going rate. Today’s offer not only amounts to $250 in savings for the new condition model, but also undercuts previous refurbished discounts. It’s a notable chance to lock-in some clearance pricing on quite the capable wearable.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience.

