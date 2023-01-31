Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro now $49 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 8, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now headlined by $49 price cuts on Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air 5. If you’re looking for a fitness companion instead of a must-have iPad accessory, we’re also tracking all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 styles from $349, not to mention Apple’s OG leather MagSafe Wallet at just $25. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard works with iPad Pro and iPad Air 5

After seeing the 12.9-inch version go on sale last week, Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $250. Available in both white and black styles, this is down from $299 in either case to deliver a match of the third-best price to date. This is the first discount in nearly two months since way back in the holiday shopping season, and a chance to lock-in $49 in savings on a much-have iPad accessory that has only sold for less a few times before.

Designed for Apple’s latest iPad lineup, this Magic Keyboard works with all of the 11-inch variants of iPadOS device. Including the new M2 iPad Pro, as well as iPad Air 5 and previous-generation devices, it brings an improved typing experience into the mix thanks to a backlit keyboard. All of that comes packed into a signature floating hinge design that relies on Apple’s Smart Connector to pair with your device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows return with $50 discounts

Today Amazon and Best Buy are offering some notable discounts that return Apple Watch Series 8 pricing to the all-time lows that were originally set before Black Friday. Covering both 45 and 41mm stylings, multiple colorways are also getting in on the savings. Leading the way is the larger 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 at $379 courtesy of Best Buy and Amazon. Down from $429, this $50 discount is now at the best price we’ve seen and for the first time since back in November of last year. You can also score 41mm styles at $349, down from $399 and also matching all-time lows across various colorways.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Apple’s OG leather MagSafe Wallet is a steal at just $25

Best Buy is now offering the original Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $25. Originally fetching $59, you’re looking at one of the best discounts ever at 58% off. This is $3 under our previous mentions from last holiday season and into the new year, while also matching the all-time low.

While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

