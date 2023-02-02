9to5Mac Happy Hour 419: Foldable iPads, AR headset user-generated content, new HomePod lands

Benjamin and Zac process some new Apple rumors including foldable iPads in 2024, the availability of the periscope zoom lens on iPhone 16 and beyond, and how Siri will maybe help users make content for the upcoming Reality Pro headset. Plus, we digest the official reviews for HomePod (second-generation).
Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
- M2 Mac mini reviews: ‘Mac Studio junior’ with impressive performance, versatile prices
- iOS 16.3 lets iPhone users add lock screen widgets to a classic wallpaper if you still have it
- Folding iPad launch next year, says Kuo, ahead of a folding iPhone
- Kuo: Upgraded optical zoom to be exclusive to iPhone ‘Pro Max’ cameras until at least 2025
- Apple wants everyone to create ‘Reality Pro’ headset apps using Siri, internal demos focused on health and storytelling
- HomePod 2 reviews: A successful ‘do-over’ with excellent sound quality, better smart home features
