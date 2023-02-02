9to5Mac Happy Hour 419: Foldable iPads, AR headset user-generated content, new HomePod lands

Zac Hall

- Feb. 2nd 2023 10:32 am PT

9to5mac happy hour
0 Comments

Benjamin and Zac process some new Apple rumors including foldable iPads in 2024, the availability of the periscope zoom lens on iPhone 16 and beyond, and how Siri will maybe help users make content for the upcoming Reality Pro headset. Plus, we digest the official reviews for HomePod (second-generation).

