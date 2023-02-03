Netflix password sharing is still safe in most countries… for now

Earlier this week, Netflix updated the FAQ section on its website to detail how it will prevent users from sharing their account password with other people who don’t live in the same house. However, the new guidelines have now been taken down from Netflix’s website as the company claims that they were mistakenly published to all users around the world.

Netflix’s new password sharing guidelines don’t apply globally (yet)

Netflix told The Guardian that the help article containing information about password sharing “is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru,” where the platform has been beta testing features to prevent users from sharing their Netflix accounts with others. Due to a mistake, users living in other countries also had access to the same guidelines.

Although the company claims that the guidelines on password sharing were mistakenly updated globally, it seems highly likely that Netflix will eventually roll out the same measures to crack down on account sharing around the world.

With the new feature being tested in some Latin American countries, Netflix subscribers have the option of paying an extra fee of $2.99 to share their account with people who don’t live in the same household. The new guidelines published this week revealed that Netflix will use data such as IP address, device IDs, and account activity to determine if a device is logged into its primary location.

The company explained that the new measures won’t affect the number of people who can watch Netflix content at the same time, as long as they’re in the same house. Travelers will be able to request a temporary code to watch Netflix in other locations for a limited time.

To ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days. This creates a trusted device so you can watch Netflix, even when you’re away from your primary location. If you are away from your primary location for an extended period of time, your device may be blocked from watching Netflix. You can request a temporary access code to continue watching.

Profile transfer

Last year, Netflix blamed users who share their passwords with friends and family for losing more than 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. According to the company, the platform has more than 100 million users who don’t pay for a Netflix subscription.

As another measure to combat the account password sharing, Netflix introduced last year another feature named “Profile Transfer.” This feature helps users migrate their personal Netflix profile from someone else’s account to a new one. A user can create a new Netflix account and migrate all their history, suggestions, and settings.

By preventing users from sharing their accounts with others, Netflix expects to force more people to have their own Netflix subscription, which should result in more revenue for the company.

