Ever wonder how much storage Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much storage your current iPhone has (or could have had)? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone storage list for what capacities come with every iPhone model.
iPhone has seen quite an evolution over the years when it comes to storage. While Apple first started iPhone with much smaller capacities than iPod, they now match Mac/PC storage.
Before checking out the specs below, do you know the storage of the original iPhone?
Also, you can check the available storage on your own iPhone by heading to Settings > General > iPhone storage.
Ok, here’s the full iPhone storage list…
iPhone storage list: Capacity specs for every model
Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.
128, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs: 14 Pro/ 14 Pro Max)
128, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)
128, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)
128, 256, or 512GB (full specs)
128, 256, or 512GB (full specs)
64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
128, 256, or 512GB (full specs)
128, 256, or 512GB (full specs)
64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)
64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)
64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)
64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)
64 or 256GB (full specs)
64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
32, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
32, 128, or 256GB (full specs)
16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)
16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)
16 or 32GB (full specs)
16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)
16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)
16 or 32GB (full specs)
8, 16, or 32GB
8 or 16GB
4GB for launch, 8 and 16GB options arrived later
What iPhone storage most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used storage capacities in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPhone storage list!
Data sourced from Apple, Mactracker, and The iPhone Wiki
