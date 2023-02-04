iPhone storage list: Capacity specs for every model

Ever wonder how much storage Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much storage your current iPhone has (or could have had)? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone storage list for what capacities come with every iPhone model.

iPhone has seen quite an evolution over the years when it comes to storage. While Apple first started iPhone with much smaller capacities than iPod, they now match Mac/PC storage.

Along with this guide on iPhone storage, we’ve got complete lists on iPhone battery capacity, memory, and more:

Before checking out the specs below, do you know the storage of the original iPhone? 

Also, you can check the available storage on your own iPhone by heading to Settings > General > iPhone storage.

Ok, here’s the full iPhone storage list…

iPhone storage list: Capacity specs for every model

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

128, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs: 14 Pro/ 14 Pro Max)

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

128, 256, or 512GB (full specs: 14/14 Plus)

iPhone 13 Pro Max storage?

128, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)

iPhone 13 Pro storage?

128, 256, 512GB, or 1TB (full specs)

iPhone 13 storage?

128, 256, or 512GB (full specs)

iPhone 13 mini storage?

128, 256, or 512GB (full specs)

iPhone SE 3rd gen storage?

64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone 12 Pro Max storage?

128, 256, or 512GB (full specs)

iPhone 12 Pro storage?

128, 256, or 512GB (full specs)

iPhone 12 storage?

64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone 12 mini storage?

64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone SE 2nd gen storage?

64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone 11 Pro Max storage?

64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)

iPhone 11 Pro storage?

64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)

iPhone 11 storage?

64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone XR storage?

64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone XS Max storage?

64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)

iPhone XS storage?

64, 256, or 512GB (full specs)

iPhone X storage?

64 or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone 8 Plus storage?

64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone 8 storage?

64, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone 7 Plus storage?

32, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone 7 storage?

32, 128, or 256GB (full specs)

iPhone SE storage?

16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPhone 6s Plus storage?

16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPhone 6s storage?

16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPhone 6 Plus storage?

16, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPhone 6 storage?

16, 32, 64, or 128GB (full specs)

iPhone 5s storage?

16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)

iPhone 5c storage?

16 or 32GB (full specs)

iPhone 5 storage?

16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)

iPhone 4S storage?

16, 32, or 64GB (full specs)

iPhone 4 storage?

16 or 32GB (full specs)

iPhone 3GS storage?

8, 16, or 32GB

iPhone 3G storage?

8 or 16GB

Original iPhone storage?

4GB for launch, 8 and 16GB options arrived later

What iPhone storage most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used storage capacities in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPhone storage list!

Data sourced from AppleMactracker, and The iPhone Wiki

