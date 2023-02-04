Telegram update lets users translate entire chats and pay for annual Premium subscription

Back in December, Telegram released a major update for its iOS app with options to hide media, auto remove cached files, and more. Now the popular messaging platform is getting its first major update of 2023. The new version lets users translate full chats and also introduces a new annual subscription option for Telegram Premium.

Chat translation and more features now available on Telegram

According to Telegram, the latest update available for its iOS app adds 10 major new features. One of the new features, which is available to everyone, is Profile Picture Maker. This lets users turn any sticker or animated emoji into a profile picture for accounts, groups, or channels. Also, stickers and emoji are now organized by categories.

The Network Usage section has been completely redesigned so that users can easily see how much data has been used by Telegram with detailed pie charts. It’s even possible to distinguish between Wi-Fi and cellular data usage.

Group administrators can now choose exactly which types of media members can send. This includes options such as photos, videos, GIFs, audio messages, and files. But one of the most interesting new features is certainly the ability to translate entire chats. Premium subscribers can translate all messages in a private chat, group, or channel in real time.

Premium users can now translate entire chats, groups and channels in real time by tapping the Translate bar at the top. The options menu lets you hide the bar and control which languages are translated. All users can translate individual messages by selecting them and tapping ‘Translate’.

Other new features include more interactive emojis, chat selection for bots, re-login with Apple and Google ID, and an annual subscription option to Telegram Premium with up to 40% off. For those unfamiliar, Telegram Premium is a paid subscription that unlocks even more features in the Telegram app. It’s worth noting that the subscription is more expensive on the iOS app.

Telegram is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 or later. You can read more about the update on the Telegram website.

