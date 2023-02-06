Monday’s best deals: AirPods Pro 2 $199, Apple Pencil 2 $90, 10.9-inch iPad $50 off, more

It’s Monday and a brand new work week means a fresh batch of the latest Apple discounts. Leading the way today, we have a new all-time low on Apple’s just-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 at $199. That’s then joined by the Apple Pencil 2, which is an even bigger must-have at its second-best price ever of $90. Not to mention, a rare chance to save on the latest 10.9-inch iPad at $50 off. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s just-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 fall to new all-time low of $199

For the first time this year, Amazon is now offering a chance to lock-in better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2. Dropping down to an all-time low at $200, this is still one of the first chances to save this much cash on the all-new additions to Apple’s true wireless earbuds stable. You would more regularly pay $249 with today’s $50 discount marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mentions.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. Head below for more info on the AirPods Pro 2 deal.

Apple Pencil 2 is a must-have at just $90

If you’ve picked up a new iPad since the start of the New Year or even since back over the holidays and still haven’t paired it with Apple Pencil 2, today’s your lucky day. Delivering the first price cut in 2023 as well as the best we’ve seen in nearly two months, Amazon is now marking down the must-have Apple accessory to $90. Typically fetching $129, you’re looking at $39 in savings alongside a new chance to lock-in the second-best discount to date. This comes within $1 of the all-time low that we last saw during the Black Friday holiday shopping season, as well.

Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 Pro models to iPad Air 5 and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models.

Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees rare $50 discounts

Amazon and Best Buy are now offering only the third discounts to date on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad. Now starting at $399 for the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB model, you’re looking at $50 in savings courtesy of both Amazon and Best Buy. Multiple colorways are available, and today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen since back in December. It’s right down at the all-time low, as well. Elevated storage capacity offerings are also on sale at $50 off, not to mention the Wi-Fi + Cellular models receiving much of the same price cuts.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Sonos Super Bowl sale goes live with rare deals from $179

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to outfit your home theater ahead of the big game. While you’ll find plenty of TV discounts available already, Sonos today is stepping in to make sure your home audio is in check. Delivering some rare chances to save across the board, everything is marked down to the second-best prices to date, if not matching the all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Smart Soundbar, which drops to $799. Normally fetching $899, this one saw a price hike pretty early on in the pandemic and has only dropped lower than today’s price cut once before back over Black Friday. This $100 discount is also the first markdown since back in November, too.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup.

If the Sonos Arc is overkill for your more modest home theater setup, another new addition to the lineup is also getting in on the savings. The all-new Sonos Beam Gen 2 launched back in September of 2021 and arrives as the brand’s latest smart soundbar. Normally fetching $449, you can now lock-in one of the very first discounts at $399. It’s a match of the all-time low from back over the holidays, as well. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful PC [Video]

Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT Review [Video]

Beyerdynamic Xelento Remote 2nd Gen Review: What does $1,000 get you? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: