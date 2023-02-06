iPhone Ultra design imagined based on titanium Apple Watch Ultra

Michael Potuck

- Feb. 6th 2023 12:32 pm PT

iPhone Ultra rendering
Expectations are growing for Apple to debut a titanium iPhone as well as a new Ultra tier for its smartphone in the next couple of years. While there’s no certainty of how that will manifest, a new rendering visualizes what it would look like if the Apple Watch Ultra design was directly translated to iPhone.

For a bit of background, last year we saw more possible hints at Apple launching a titanium iPhone with another patent surfacing plus a rumor saying that the iPhone 15 could arrive this fall with the new metal. The rumor also says the design could feature rounded back edge corners.

Separately, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is thinking about adding a new premium tier to its smartphone lineup in 2024 with iPhone Ultra. That would sit above the Pro Max and Gurman thinks it could set itself apart with a larger screen, better cameras, and/or better chips. Gurman does not believe the possible iPhone Ultra in 2024 will be a foldable.

iPhone Ultra imagined

Designer Jonas Daehnert shared the iPhone Ultra rendering on Twitter today with a view of both the front and back of the device.

To be clear, this isn’t based on expectations for the iPhone 15 in titanium or a possible iPhone Ultra in 2024. Rather, Jonas shared on Twitter “I have no idea about all the leaks. It was just an exercise to see if it’s possible to adapt the Watch Ultra design language. :)”

With that in mind, the adaptation was certainly successful. The Apple Watch Ultra DNA shines through with the International Orange Action Button and bottom-port accent, raised buttons and rugged ringer switch, speaker cutouts, hard display edge, and rounded corners.

iPhone Ultra rendering
iPhone Ultra rendering by Jonas Daehnert

What do you think about an iPhone with matching Apple Watch Ultra DNA? Share your thoughts in the comments!

