Apple rolls out revamped website design with new dropdown navigation menus

Apple is rolling out a notable change to the design of its website, focused on making it easier to navigate through different product categories. Now, when you mouse over items in Apple’s top menu bar, you’ll see new dropdown menus with quick links to more details on that category of products…

Previously, the navigation bar on Apple’s website was static and did not feature any kind of dropdown menus. This meant that you needed to click on an item in the menu bar to view more details, at which point you’d be redirected to the dedicated webpage for that product category.

With this change, Apple․com features a new navigation system with dropdown menus that automatically appear as you mouse over items in the navigation bar. For instance, when you mouse over the “iPhone” item in the nav bar, a dropdown menu will automatically appear that offers quick links to more details on the iPhone lineup.

The change was pointed out by our friend Michael Steeber on Mastodon. The dropdown menus appear for all of the items in Apple’s top navigation bar:

  • Store
  • Mac
  • iPad
  • iPhone
  • Watch
  • AirPods
  • TV & Home
  • Entertainment
  • Accessories
  • Support

Apple has also made changes to the mobile version of its website. The navigation menu has been relocated to the upper-right side of the screen on mobile, and there are also new animations that appear as you select different products. This change was first spotted by Jared Cardona on Twitter.

You can view the new design for yourself by heading to Apple’s website.

