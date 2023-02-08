UnitedHealthcare debuts new rewards program with $1,000 in incentives for Apple Watch users

UnitedHealthcare has announced a new program that it hopes will entice its members to use wearables like Apple Watch to stay active and focus on their health. Through the new UnitedHealthcare Rewards program, “eligible members” can earn up to $1,000 per year in incentives when they complete certain one-time and ongoing activities with their Apple Watch or other devices.

How Apple Watch users can earn $1,000 for staying active

In a press release, UnitedHealthcare explained that members can use a “compatible activity tracker, smartwatch, or smartphone” to meet these activity goals. We’re still waiting on the full list of compatible devices, but UnitedHealthcare says that “options from some of the world’s leading device makers” are included.

Through this program, members can earn incentives by completing certain one-time and ongoing activities, tracked with their Apple Watch or other devices:

Achieve 5,000 steps or more each day.

Complete 15 minutes or more of activity per day.

Track sleep for 14 nights.

Get a biometric screening.

Complete a health survey.

Select paperless billing.

Some of the payout details include:

$25 for completing a health survey

$3.50/week for walking 5,000 steps a day

$10 for tracking 14 days of sleep

$7/week for 30 active minutes of fitness a day

$5 for going paperless

Obviously, not all of these tasks require an Apple Watch or other wearable, but UnitedHealthcare says that “additional qualifying activities will be added throughout the year.”

UnitedHealthcare members can earn up to $1,000 per year in rewards. These rewards can be added to a prepaid debit card or deposited directly into a health savings account. The company does note that “some plans” may be capped at $300 per year in rewards per member, though it doesn’t have any additional details on these limitations.

The new UnitedHealthcare Rewards program is available starting today “to select employers with fully insured plans at the start of their new plan year.” It will launch to additional employers with fully insured plans later this year, and the goal is to expand the program to self-funded customers in 2024.

UnitedHealthcare has been a proponent of the Apple Watch for years. The company teamed up with Apple in 2021 to offer its members a free year of Fitness+. In the past, it’s also offered promotions through which members could earn a free Apple Watch.

