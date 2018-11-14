Promotion to earn free Apple Watch with UnitedHealthcare rolling out to all eligible customers

This past spring, UnitedHealthcare announced that it would start offering some of its insurance customers the opportunity to earn a free Apple Watch with a limited program. Starting tomorrow, the company is expanding the promotion to all eligible customers so they can pick up the wearable now with the ability to earn a free Apple Watch with UnitedHealthcare in six months.

Announced in a press release, UnitedHealthcare shared its customers can earn over $1,000 a year, with those rewards being eligible to pay for a free Apple Watch. The rewards come through the UnitedHealthcare Motion program that is based on frequency, intensity, and tenacity activity goals.

For enrollees nationwide, the program enables them to earn up to $4 per day based on achieving the FIT goals. Frequency: complete 500 steps within seven minutes six times per day, at least an hour apart;

complete 500 steps within seven minutes six times per day, at least an hour apart; Intensity : complete 3,000 steps within 30 minutes; and

: complete 3,000 steps within 30 minutes; and Tenacity: complete 10,000 total steps each day.

UnitedHealtcare notes the promotion is available to “eligible employer-sponsored program participants” so be sure to check with your employer and UnitedHealthcare for details.

Free Apple Watch with UnitedHealthcare:

Enrollees can now use their own Apple Watch or purchase a new one, including the ability to select the “Walk It Off” option that enables them to use program rewards to own the device in about six month of meeting walking goals after initially paying just taxes and shipping.

Program participants have so far collectively walked more than 235 billion steps and earned $38 million in rewards.

Among all eligible enrollees, more than 45% participated in the program – compared to some other employer-sponsored programs that report 5% engagement rates.

If you don’t already have an Apple Watch, UnitedHealthcare has customers pay for tax and shipping with the ability to pay for the rest of the device with fitness rewards.

Opening up the program to all customers sounds like a win, win, win. It will create healthier customers for UnitedHealthcare, likely resulting in fewer claims. It will no doubt boost Apple Watch adoption, further cementing Apple’s lead in the wearable space. And it’s a great way for customers to earn a free Apple Watch and experience all the other benefits that the wearable offers in addition to the health benefits.

This is also a nice time for the program to be fully rolled out as Apple Watch Series 4 includes more potentially life saving health features than ever before with fall detection and the ECG app coming sometime soon.

Read more about UnitedHealthcare Motion here.

