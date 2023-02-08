Flipboard for iOS and Android gets Notes feature to share ideas and create conversation

Popular customizable media app Flipboard is out with an update today that makes it fun and easy to connect with others. The new Notes feature is now available on Flipboard for iOS and Android.

Flipboard started testing out the new Notes feature back in December and today it’s officially launched for everyone. The company shared all the details in a blog post:

“If you’re a fan of curating Magazines on Flipboard, then you’ll love the latest update of our apps. Notes are now available on iOS and Android, and they offer an easy way to share ideas or start conversations. Have you ever wished you could ask a question on Flipboard to get other people’s perspectives or recommendations? You can now, thanks to notes! You can also use a note to welcome new followers, or share your thoughts and ideas with your followers.”

How to use the new Notes feature in Flipboard

Flipboard says to just look for the new “create icon” (pen in square) in the navigation bar to make a note. You can mention other users and notifications work when others respond to your note.

You can tap the bell icon to see all your recent interactions and you can see Notes added to Magazines you follow in the For You feed.

Flipboard also highlights the new Notes feature is valuable for Group Magazines. Notes work across iOS, Android, and the web.

If you haven’t curated a Flipboard Magazine before, check out this guide from the company.

Download the latest version of Flipboard for iOS and Android for free from the App Store and Google Play Store.

