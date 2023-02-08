Is Instagram down? Users complain they can’t create new stories or posts

If you’re having trouble with Instagram this afternoon, it’s not just you. Instagram appears to be down for many users, with the outage primarily impacting the ability to create new posts and stories. Here’s what we know right now…

Is Instagram down for you?

Instagram hasn’t yet officially commented on this outage, but reports of problems are becoming increasingly common on Twitter. Complaints aggregated by Downdetector show that the issues started around two hours ago and have gradually expanded to impact more users.

But unlike past outages that have affected Instagram, the service isn’t completely down right now. Instead, the server issues are primarily affecting the ability to post new stories, reels, and classic feed posts.

Affected users say that when they attempt to post a story, the image/video looks like it uploads but then ultimately doesn’t actually appear on their story.

We’ll update this post if Instagram provides a comment on the ongoing issues affecting users. In the meantime, let us know down in the comments if you’re having problems with Instagram today.

Me realizing that It's an Instagram problem after posting my story 7 times #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/kB0IhDp4gi — S A M 🇲🇦 (@SamxEddine) February 8, 2023

me realizing it’s an Instagram problem after uploading my story 23 times #instagramdown #instagram pic.twitter.com/vH30mnZVuh — Jowan Manjooran Jomon (@JowanJomon) February 8, 2023

