Uber adding Apple CarPlay integration to its app for drivers

Uber this week announced a big update coming to its iOS app. More specifically, the Uber Driver app (which is the one used by drivers working for the company) will soon get integration with Apple CarPlay. This will allow drivers to interact with the platform directly from their car dashboard while their iPhone is connected to CarPlay.

Currently, Uber drivers need an iPhone or Android app to view and accept rides, as well as check the map and see areas with surge pricing. Of course, doing this on a phone is not exactly convenient when you’re driving. That’s why Uber announced integration with Apple CarPlay coming to its app for drivers.

In an email sent to Uber partners, the company confirmed that drivers will have access to these same features directly from CarPlay. To do this, drivers will need to open the Uber Driver app on their iPhone, connect their iPhone to their car via cable or wirelessly, and then CarPlay will show the Uber app on the car’s dashboard.

For those unfamiliar, CarPlay is a system for integrating iOS into the dashboard of cars. When the iPhone is connected to a compatible car, the dashboard displays a version of iOS created specifically for the car. There, users can interact with apps from Apple and also from third parties.

As noted by TechCrunch, Apple CarPlay is currently used by most car manufacturers, which means a lot of Uber drivers will benefit from such integration.

Last December, Uber also started rolling out support for Live Activities in its main app and also in Uber Eats. This allows users to easily track their rides and orders via the Lock Screen or the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

For an Uber ride, you’ll see a basic progress bar showing how close you are to your destination as well as your estimated drop-off time. For the Uber Eats app, you’ll see live progress of your order as it’s prepared by the restaurant, picked up by the delivery driver, and ultimately delivered to your front door. However, there are still many users who have yet to receive Live Activities in Uber’s app.

As for Apple CarPlay support, Uber says the integration is now being rolled out to drivers in the United States and will be available globally by the end of the month.

