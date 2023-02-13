Social app BeReal working on Spotify integration to let users share songs they’re listening to

BeReal quickly became one of the most popular apps of 2022, and it was even named iPhone App of the Year by Apple. Now BeReal wants to make its platform even more attractive to users – the app is about to get official integration with Spotify to let users share songs there.

BeReal to provide Spotify integration

As noted by developer and app analyst Alessandro Paluzzi, BeReal has been working on a new integration with Spotify. Once this feature is ready, BeReal users will be able to easily share the song they’re listening to on Spotify with their BeReal followers. The feature is currently under implementation in both BeReal’s iOS and Android apps.

In addition to songs, the feature will also work with podcasts available on Spotify. If the user is listening to a song or podcast when taking a BeReal, the app will automatically detect the content and add a link to it. “Listen to music or podcasts when you take your BeReal to share it with your friends,” a message in the app says.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when exactly this feature will become available to the public, but it seems that it won’t take long as Paluzzi was able to show screenshots of it in action.

For those unfamiliar, BeReal is a social app launched in 2020 that has become known for motivating users to share real moments from their lives. To make the content authentic, the app notifies users when it’s time to take a picture of what they’re doing. There are no filters or any editing options. You just capture the photo and send it to your friends.

According to Apple, which described BeReal as “innovative,” the app gives users an “authentic look into the lives of their family and friends.” The app was chosen 2022 App of the Year for iPhone.

#BeReal is working on a new feature: 🎵 Music 👀 ℹ️ Share with your friends what you're currently listening to when you post your BeReal. pic.twitter.com/qsk3fgtq2l — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 13, 2023

BeReal is completely free, and you can download it on the App Store.

More about BeReal

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: