IKEA announces Matter-enabled smart indoor air quality monitor with large display

IKEA has unveiled its latest smart home device today, an indoor air quality monitor. Named VINDSTYRKA, the new product comes with a large display and works with the company’s new Matter-enabled DIRIGERA smart hub for connectivity with HomeKit and other popular smart home platforms.

IKEA announced the news in a press release today:

“Clean indoor air is essential to our wellbeing, and one of the first steps to better air is increased awareness of indoor pollutants. The new VINDSTYRKA air quality sensor allows measuring and monitoring of indoor air pollutant levels, complementing the existing IKEA range of smart solutions that enable better air quality in the home.”

IKEA highlights it’s easy to forget indoor air can be as polluted as outdoor air with everyday things like cooking and cleaning creating pollution. “With VINDSTYRKA, our ambition has been to create an affordable high-performing air quality sensor to help our customers become more aware of the quality of the air they breathe in their homes, says Henrik Telander, Product owner at IKEA of Sweden.”

The front of the compact and simple device features a generous screen to make it easy to read your home’s air quality metrics at a glance.

You can use the monitor on its own, but if you pair it with the Matter-supported DIRIGERA hub, you can also check your readings on your iPhone or other smartphones.

IKEA VINDSTYRKA air quality monitor features

Measures: Particle matter (PM2.5) Humidity Temperature Total volatile organic compound levels (TVOC)

Gives a rating on display with green, yellow, and red levels

When connected with the Matter-supported DIRIGERA smart hub, view your home’s air quality in the IKEA Home app (should work with HomeKit, Google, Amazon, too)

Pricing hasn’t been shared yet, but IKEA says the VINDSTYRKA air quality monitor will launch in April on its website and at its retail stores. For an idea of how it might be priced, similar products like the Eve Room go for $99.

Stay tuned as we’ll share as soon as we learn about the specific launch date and price.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: