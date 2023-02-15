15-inch MacBook Air mass production began in late January, says supply chain report

Ben Lovejoy

- Feb. 15th 2023 4:13 am PT

15-inch MacBook Air mass production
2 Comments

We’re seeing a growing number of reports about the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air. Display analyst Ross Young yesterday said that panel manufacturing is already underway, but a new report goes further and says that mass production of the new machine began in the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year began on January 22 …

We yesterday rounded up everything we know so far about the 15-inch MacBook Air, including the key issues of timing and processor.

Current rumors are that the 15.5-inch MacBook Air will be released sometime this spring. Reliable analyst Ross Young has reported that Apple suppliers have started panel production for the 15.5-inch display. Based on this, Young estimates a release sometime in “early April” […]

In terms of processing power, Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the new 15.5-inch will be available with M2 and M2 Pro chip options inside. The current MacBook Air is only available in an M2 chip configuration.

The paywalled Digitimes report doesn’t get more specific on the processor than M2 (with no reference to a possible M2 Pro variant), and on timing says nothing more than “second quarter.”

However, it did say that mass production of the 15-inch MacBook Air has been underway since the Lunar New Year, aka late January. Apple will need to stockpile the new machine to meet what seems sure to be high initial demand, so this would be consistent with an April launch.

Spec-wise, it’s likely that the 15-inch model will be very similar to the 13-inch M2 one, screen size aside. This would suggest a base spec along the lines of:

Apple M2 chip

  • 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
  • 8-core GPU
  • 16-core Neural Engine
  • 100GB/s memory bandwidth

Media engine

  • Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW
  • Video decode engine
  • Video encode engine
  • ProRes encode and decode engine

Configurable to: M2 with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

The 13-inch model comes with 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD, so it’ll be interesting whether the 15-inch one matches or exceeds this.

The display quality is certain to at least match that of the existing model, with a P3 wide color gamut and True Tone. Brightness will be at least 500 nits, but we may see an improvement here.

With room for a bigger battery, then even allowing for the need to power a larger screen, we’d hope for an improvement on the 15-hour wireless web battery life.

We noted yesterday that we can expect an M3 version further ahead, but the timing of this is uncertain given a Q2 launch of the M2 model.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to be a smart move for Apple, further increasing the average selling price of the MacBook lineup.

Via iMore

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

In 2008 Steve Jobs introduced the first ultra-thin, lightweight MacBook Air by dramatically sliding it out of an inter-office envelope. The idea of a dramatically thin, lightweight, and fully functional laptop continues on.

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor