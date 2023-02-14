What’s next for the MacBook Air? Here’s everything we know

The MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular Mac, and it just got a big redesign last year. Looking ahead to the future, there’s still a lot to look forward to, including a new form factor, performance improvements, and more. Here’s everything we know about what’s next for the MacBook Air… and there’s a lot to be excited about.

New 15-inch MacBook Air

Currently, the MacBook Air is only available in one screen size option at 13.6 inches. As soon as this spring, however, rumors suggest Apple could release a new MacBook Air with a 15.5-inch display.

This makes a lot of sense, given that the MacBook Pro is available in two screen sizes at 14 inches and 16 inches. Adding a larger screen size to the MacBook Air lineup would give buyers an option for a larger screen in a thinner and lighter form factor, and without the price tag of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Current rumors are that the 15.5-inch MacBook Air will be released sometime this spring. Reliable analyst Ross Young has reported that Apple suppliers have started panel production for the 15.5-inch display. Based on this, Young estimates a release sometime in “early April.”

Meanwhile, DigiTimes has reported that Apple will also introduce a new MacBook Air of some sort in Q2 2023. This aligns with Young’s reporting, with Q2 covering the months of April, May, and June. Bloomberg has also suggested that the new MacBook Air could be released as soon as this spring.

In terms of processing power, Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the new 15.5-inch will be available with M2 and M2 Pro chip options inside. The current MacBook Air is only available in an M2 chip configuration.

A version of the MacBook Air with an M2 Pro chip inside would hopefully resolve some of the limitations of the M2 chip. One of the biggest of these limitations is that the M2 MacBook Air can only power one external display. For comparison’s sake, the M2 Pro version of the MacBook Pro supports up to two external displays simultaneously.

Apple is also rumored to be working on a new 12-inch MacBook of some sort. This one likely won’t be branded as a “MacBook Air,” but it’s worth keeping in mind for now.

The first Mac with an M3 chip?

Looking beyond the 15.5-inch MacBook Air release this spring, attention will shift to the M3 chip. The M3 chip is expected to be introduced later this year, and it will be Apple’s first processor built on a 3nm process size.

The switch to 3nm transistors is expected to be a major boon for Apple Silicon performance, including for processors used in the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. The M1 and M2 series chips are built using a 5nm process. This represents the distance between transistors on the chip, and the smaller the distance, the better the performance and efficiency.

The MacBook Air was one of the first Macs with an M1 chip in 2020, then one of the first Macs with an M2 chip in 2022. This would lead you to believe that it will be one of the first Macs with an M3 chip, whether that be later this year or in 2024.

The timeline here gets a little bit hazy. Would Apple really release a new M2-powered 15.5-inch MacBook Air in April, then turn around and release a MacBook Air with an M3 chip later this year? It’s certainly a possibility, but it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out long-term.

The future is bright for the MacBook Air

The MacBook Air has always been one of Apple’s most popular Macs, but it has really thrived since the Apple Silicon transition began in 2020. The lightweight form factor has massively benefited from Apple’s powerful and efficient custom processors.

If you’re a MacBook Air fan, there’s a lot to look forward to, including the 15.5-inch variant and the switch to a 3nm processor with the M3. What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.

