Chinese iPhone sales up 6% year-on-year, though some skeptical about lasting recovery

Ben Lovejoy

- Feb. 15th 2023 6:06 am PT

Chinese iPhone sales | Apple Store, Changsha
0 Comments

New market intelligence data reveals that Chinese iPhone sales were up 6% year-on-year during the period in and around the Chinese New Year.

While some are pointing to this as a sign that 2023 will be the post-pandemic year of recovery for the smartphone market globally, others are skeptical about how long the trend will last …

Counterpoint tracked smartphone sales in China for the country’s holiday season, which centers around the Chinese New Year.

At the start of 2023, the sales quickly increased week over week to reach above 7 million before the week the Chinese New Year season started.

In four out of five weeks, the sales stayed above 6 million, a level seldom reached in 2022 when the pandemic haunted China’s cities from time to time. The average weekly sales during the period were 6.7 million units, much higher than the average of 5.5 million units in 2022. In January, the monthly sales were flat compared to the previous year’s same month, which recorded the highest sales in 2022, but sequentially grew more than 40%.

On Chinese iPhone sales, Apple held its position as market leader, and enjoyed some growth from the same period in 2022.

Apple remained China’s biggest OEM in January in terms of sales share and its sales increased about 6% YoY, according to preliminary data.

Some are suggesting that we’re finally past the impacts of the pandemic on both supply and demand, and that this year will be a period of recovery for the smartphone sector. However, many are skeptical, believing that this is just a temporary, seasonal blip.

Some attribute this more to the pent-up demand from December and the earlier-than-usual arrival of the Chinese New Year season rather than the substantial improvement on the demand side.

Supporting this idea is the fact that many distributors are being cautious about their wholesale purchases, having previously been stuck with very high levels of inventory just sitting on their shelves.

However, Counterpoint is somewhat optimistic, believing that the end of China’s failed COVID Zero policy will mean less likelihood of constraints on the supply side. It says it’s sticking to its view that the smartphone market for 2023 will grow year-on-year, though it does expect this growth to be in the low single digits.

Apple remains hard at work on reducing its manufacturing dependence on China, but the most recent report from India suggests things aren’t going well.

Photo: Apple Changsha/Apple

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
china iPhone 14

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor