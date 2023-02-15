Plex launches new feature for skipping TV show and movie credits, available on Apple TV and iOS

Plex is out with a new feature that lets you easily skip the ending credits for any TV show or movie. Called “Credits Detection,” this is designed to let you quickly move on to the next episode of a TV show or find post-credit content. Here’s how it works.

Plex has been testing this feature for the past several weeks and officially announced it via a blog post today. Credits Detection works by automatically detecting when the ending credits of a film or TV show begin, then showing a “Skip Credits” button.

You can press this “Skip Credits” button to have the Plex player automatically jump to the end of the credits or the post-play screen. This makes it quicker to continue on to the next episode of a TV show, or to any mid-credits or post-credits scenes.

When watching a TV show episode or a Movie, and when the ending credits starts to show, you can now press the “Skip Credits” button, and the player will jump to the end of the credits, or the postplay screen, if Credits are at the end of the Movie or Episode. This works for both our free Movies & Shows service, as well as personal content set up on a Plex Media Server. When playing content in a supported app, a “Skip Credits” button will appear when the credits start. This is overlaid on the video, allowing you to select it to skip the credits. If extra scenes during or after the credits were detected, then playback will skip to those. In some apps, the playback will minimize and play in a small box on the post play screen when there are no (more) extra scenes to play.

The ability to skip credits is available on a number of different platforms, including Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You’ll just need to make sure you’re running the most recent version of Plex from the App Store.

Credits Detection is available for free for all of the content in Plex’s own streaming library. Similar to the “Intro Detection” feature, however, you’ll need to be a Plex Pass subscriber to use Credits Detection for personal content on your own Plex Media Server.

You can learn more about how the feature works and how to set it up via a support document on Plex’s website.

