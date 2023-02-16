Deals: Apple M1 iPad Air 5 all-time low at $99 off, Apple Watch SE 2 from $219, more

Thursday is ushering in a fresh batch of discounts, and today we have three notable offers detailed below. Now’s the time to score Apple’s colorful iPad Air 5, especially at an all-time low of $99 off. Plus, the first chance to save on Apple’s more affordable Apple Watch SE 2 has arrived from $219 to pair with one of 9to5‘s favorite chargers seeing its second-best discount. Anker’s PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank is as compelling as it gets at MSRP, but especially at $40 off. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bring home Apple’s colorful iPad Air 5 with M1 chip at all-time low

Joining the rest of this week’s Apple discounts, Amazon now has restocked the latest iPad Air 5 and is now offering some rare chances to save. Dropping the Wi-Fi 64GB down to $500, today’s offer is down from the usual $599 going rate. The added $51 in savings turn this into a match of the all-time low and the best we’ve seen in quite a bit. And after some winter stock shortages made this one hard to find on shelves to close out 2023, this is even more of a notable chance to save that’s also matched over at Best Buy. Both retailers are also marking down 256GB capacities by $99, as well.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch SE 2 delivers an even more affordable fitness companion from $219

If the Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows that just went live last week still aren’t affordable enough, Best Buy is making Apple’s more budget-focused wearable an even better value. Now dropping the new Apple Watch SE 2 GPS 45mm down to $249, today’s offer marks only the fourth chance to save since launching in September. This is down from the usual $279 price tag and delivering the second-best price to date at $30 off. It comes within $9 of the all-time low and is the first discount we’ve seen since back in November. Seeing much of the same rare savings, the 40mm GPS style rests at $219 and a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Anker’s PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank is a 9to5 favorite

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its beloved GaNPrime PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $110. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at $40 in savings as well as the second-best discount to date. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the best in nearly two months since back during the start of the holiday shopping season.

Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers, too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M2 Pro MacBooks, as well as Android smartphones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info.

