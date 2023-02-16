Microsoft announces full support for virtualization of Windows on ARM through Parallels Desktop 18

While there have been various workarounds, there’s always been a bit of tension in building workflows and enterprise activities around running Windows through virtualization software on Apple Silicon powered Macs. Today, Alludo (parent company of Parallels) has announced full support from Microsoft on virtualized versions of Windows on ARM platforms.

IT administrators can now easily enable their users to run Windows 11 on ARM on the Parallels platform with the assurance that Microsoft has authorized this solution from a licensing perspective. Alludo and Microsoft’s collaboration has made it possible for Mac users to access Windows applications on their platform of choice, providing them with more flexibility and choice in how they work

At Alludo, we believe that all employees should have the freedom and flexibility to choose where, when, and how they do their best work. Therefore, the vision for our Parallels portfolio has been to allow users to access their applications on any device, anywhere, said Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Alludo. “In line with our vision, we are excited to see that, in collaboration with Microsoft, Arm versions of Windows can run in a virtualized environment on Parallels Desktop on the latest Mac systems running Apple’s powerful M-series chips.

Parallels Desktop users can download, install, and configure Windows 11 in just one click, while the virtual TPM chip paired with the strong security capabilities designed into Apple silicon and Secure Boot provide a high level of security for customers. Parallels Desktop continues to evolve, enabling users to be more productive while leveraging a high-performing Windows OS on Mac.

Three years into the ’new’ world of hybrid work, IDC research indicates that equality of access to enterprise resources is still a top concern for hybrid work and digital workspace strategies,” said Shannon Kalvar, IDC Research Director. Mac is increasingly an integral part of enterprise’s digital workspaces, and Windows on Arm is a key component in ensuring they have equal access to all corporate resources.

The latest version of Parallels Desktop for Mac is optimized for the latest Mac lineup with Apple silicon, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio, providing users with great flexibility and choice in running apps from other operations systems – even Windows 11.

