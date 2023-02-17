Presidents’ Day weekend deals: 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro from $1,020, Apple Pencil hits $79, more

Heading into the holiday weekend, we have a fresh batch of Apple deals live ahead of Presidents’ Day. On tap for this lovely Friday morning, the best prices since Black Friday have arrived on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro from $1,020. Also getting in on the holiday savings, Best Buy has launched its annual sale with price cuts on Apple Pencil models from $79 that round out the savings today alongside 24-inch M1 iMac at $199 off. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best prices since Black Friday

Over the past few weeks we’ve seen price cuts delivered across most of Apple’s latest iPadOS lineup, and now heading into the weekend we have a notable offer up for grabs on its latest flagship device. Courtesy of Amazon, the new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is now on sale across several storage capacities. Starting at $1,020 for the Wi-Fi 128GB model, the price will automatically drop at checkout to save you an extra $29. This is the second-best price to date from its usual $1,099 going rate and arrives with $79 in savings attached. It’s $19 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen since back on Black Friday. Additional storage capacities are also on sale and detailed below.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Other M2 iPad Pro discounts:

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89.

Annual Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale goes live with Apple deals

It’s Presidents’ Day weekend and amongst all of the other discounts up for the taking through Monday, Best Buy is now launching its own 4-day sale. As the retailer tends to do every year, this time around you’ll be able to save on a collection of Apple Silicon Macs as well as Apple accessories, smart home gear, electric vehicles, and so much more. Amazon is also getting in on the savings to match many of the discounts, as well. Head below for all of the Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale highlights or just shop the savings for yourself right here.

Kicking things off as we head into the holiday weekend, Best Buy is notably offering the first chance to save on the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter. Also matched at Amazon, both retailers are now dropping the recently-released accessory down to $79. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $20 in savings as well as the first chance to save since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall. It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

Bring Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac to your desktop at $199

And to round out the Apple Presidents’ Day weekend deals, Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac 256GB for $1,100. Normally fetching $1,299 shipped, you’re looking at $199 in savings as well as a match of the Amazon low. This actually ties our previous mention, which was part of an open-box sale. Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera.

Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful PC [Video]

Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT Review [Video]

Beyerdynamic Xelento Remote 2nd Gen Review: What does $1,000 get you? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: