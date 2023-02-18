The 3 Best Modern Travel Apps on iOS for 2023

Traveling can be an exciting and enjoyable experience, but planning a trip can often be stressful, time-consuming, and ultimately have a poor outcome. Fortunately, with the help of iOS and the millions of apps in the iOS App Store, planning travel has become much easier. There are a plethora of travel apps available for iOS that can help you plan your trip, book your flights, and find the best deals. I am personally in the process of booking a trip in the fall with multiple flights, hotels, and countries. The three apps I will be mentioning have made planning this trip much, much easier.

Before we start

If you are a veteran of the travel hacking and credit card point game, then this post might not be for you. I will be primarily focusing on the apps that help you get the best deals from a dollar perspective, not point/miles redemption. Now let’s get started!

FareDrop has been one of my absolute favorite apps to help me find the best deals when it comes to flights. If you have a flexible schedule and like to travel for cheap, then look no further than FareDrop. This app is the brainchild of travel YouTubers Kara and Nate. They wanted to help people find cheap ways to travel so they could explore the world just as they have.

FareDrop works by monitoring price drops and notifying you when a deal is available. The app tracks prices for specific flights and sends notifications when the price drops, allowing you to book the flight at a lower cost. It’s easy to set up – all you do is select a few of the local airports around you, and then it uses that info to find flights from that origin airport. The prices shown on the dashboard are round-trip prices. So you can see that NYC to DC is only $108!

FareDrop Dashboard

By default, FareDrop will provide you with free service for domestic economy flights. There are two other plans that are worth considering, especially if you are looking to fly internationally. The first paid plan is $49 a year and provides you with the same alert system but also includes international economy flights. The second and highest tier gives you access to business-class flights, both domestically and internationally, for $99 a year. So if you are looking to splurge on business class but still want to pay way less, then the Global Pro Plan could be for you. I have booked a few domestic flights with it, and it has saved me hundreds of dollars, just for me waiting for alerts to come in. It’s continuously improving and getting updated.

Hopper is another iOS app that is focused on helping you find the best deals on flights. The app uses advanced algorithms to predict when flight prices are likely to be at their lowest, and it can even suggest the best time to book your flight. Hopper claims that it can save users up to 40% on their flights by finding the best deals.

One of the best features of Hopper is its price-tracking functionality. You can set up alerts for specific flights, and the app will notify you when the price drops. You can also use the app to search for flights and compare prices across different airlines. Hopper also provides a price calendar that shows the best days to fly for the cheapest fares.

Hopper not only gives you pricing for flights, but it also can let you book hotels, car rentals, and even Airbnb-like rental homes. Over the years, Hopper has added an abundance of features, like free rewards, Carrot Cash, and even their own store. The main features are free to use, but you can purchase things like Hopper Matches, where Hopper will match up to $20 when you deposit money into their Carrot Cash system and more.

Some have said that Hopper has added almost too many functions and features – almost to the point where it’s a bit complicated – but if you have used Hopper in the past, then you know just how valuable it can be when planning travel months in advance. Their pricing calendar and alert system alone are worth giving Hopper a try.

Flighty is the new kid on the block. I learned about it when Live activities were introduced in iOS 16, and I began to see a very cool flight tracker on users’ lock screens. Flighty is a bit different from the first two apps I mentioned. Flighty is primarily used to keep tabs on your upcoming or current flight. But it gives so much more information than you ever thought possible.

Flighty Live activity

Of course, you get the standard things like flight duration, departure, and arrival, but it goes much further than that. It helps you stay up to date on any changes to your flights, from delays to cancellations. The app uses machine learning algorithms to predict potential issues with your flights, and it can even suggest alternative flights in case of disruptions. This means that you can plan for any possible delays and avoid surprises at the airport.

One of the best features of Flighty is its ability to track your flights in real time. The app uses data from multiple sources to provide accurate information about your flight, including gate changes and estimated departure and arrival times. It can also provide push notifications about any changes to your flight status, so you are always up to date.

Then my favorite part of the app is the flight log. Flighty will start to track how many miles you have flown, the flights taken, from which airports, and how many countries you’ve visited. There is a free trial that unlocks all their cool services, and it costs $49.99 per year. If you travel more than once a year, I think it’s worth it!

Wrap up

These three travel apps are among the best options available for iOS users who want to plan their travel, find the best deals on flights, and track everywhere they are going. Whether you’re looking for real-time flight information, predictions on flight prices, or price tracking functionality, Flighty, Hopper, and FareDrop have got you covered. With the help of these apps, you can make your travel experience much more enjoyable, stress-free, and save some hard-earned cash along the way.

What do you think of these apps? Have you tried them before? How often do you travel? Let’s discuss in the comments and see what other readers do to maximize their dollars while traveling!

