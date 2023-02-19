Apple holds ‘WWDC for AI’ employee event: ‘The talent we have is truly at the forefront’

Earlier this month, Apple held its employee-only artificial intelligence summit as an in-person event at Steve Jobs Theater. Now, a report from Bloomberg offers a few details about what did (and didn’t) happen at this event as the AI race continues to heat up.

Apple ‘AI summit’ for employees

As we explained earlier this month, Apple’s AI summit is an annual event that’s described as “WWDC for AI,” but it’s only open to Apple employees. This year, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the event was held in person at Steve Jobs Theater. It was also streamed live for employees who couldn’t attend in person.

This is an annual event for Apple, but it received more attention this year as the likes of Google and Microsoft have announced new ways they are adopting AI, alongside, of course, the continued evolution of ChatGPT.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared a brief recap of this year’s Apple employee-only AI summit. According to Gurman, Apple’s AI chief told employees that “machine learning is moving faster than ever” and that the talent Apple has is “truly at the forefront.”

Despite this comment, however, Gurman says that he’s not aware of any “game changer” announcements for consumers, nor did Apple preview anything to compete with the new Bing or ChatGPT.

This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise. Apple will save any consumer-facing AI and machine learning announcements for WWDC in June. The AI summit is designed for employees and likely focuses more on broad roadmap and strategy discussion rather than specific feature announcements.

