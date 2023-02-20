Multiple HomePods responding to Siri requests, instead of one taking priority

Ben Lovejoy

- Feb. 20th 2023 6:03 am PT

Multiple HomePods responding | HomePod mini on a desk
9 Comments

A significant number of users are experiencing multiple HomePods responding to Siri commands simultaneously. This is something that is normally prevented by Apple devices communicating with each other.

Many of us have multiple Apple devices within earshot, any of which could potentially respond to a “Hey Siri” command. In my home office, for example, I have my Watch, my iPhone, the stereo-pair HomePods on my desk, and another HomePod in a nearby bathroom …

The way things are supposed to work is this:

  • Each device that hears the request lets the other devices know
  • One device takes priority
  • That device tells all the others not to respond
  • The priority device responds

Multiple HomePods responding

What’s happening instead for some is that multiple HomePods are responding.

For example, when asking Siri to activate a HomeKit scene, two HomePods will respond that they are “Working on it,” one of them will report success (with the ding that recently replaced verbal confirmation) and the other will report a failure.

When I asked Siri to set an alarm, two HomePods responded, and both set the alarm and activated it.

It’s as yet unclear how the glitch is occurring, but it is happening to HomePods on the latest 16.3.2 firmware.

Is this something you’re experiencing? Please let us know in the comments.

Photo: Matúš Gocman/Unsplash

