Multiple HomePods responding to Siri requests, instead of one taking priority

A significant number of users are experiencing multiple HomePods responding to Siri commands simultaneously. This is something that is normally prevented by Apple devices communicating with each other.

Many of us have multiple Apple devices within earshot, any of which could potentially respond to a “Hey Siri” command. In my home office, for example, I have my Watch, my iPhone, the stereo-pair HomePods on my desk, and another HomePod in a nearby bathroom …

The way things are supposed to work is this:

Each device that hears the request lets the other devices know

One device takes priority

That device tells all the others not to respond

The priority device responds

Multiple HomePods responding

What’s happening instead for some is that multiple HomePods are responding.

For example, when asking Siri to activate a HomeKit scene, two HomePods will respond that they are “Working on it,” one of them will report success (with the ding that recently replaced verbal confirmation) and the other will report a failure.

When I asked Siri to set an alarm, two HomePods responded, and both set the alarm and activated it.

It’s as yet unclear how the glitch is occurring, but it is happening to HomePods on the latest 16.3.2 firmware.

Is this something you’re experiencing? Please let us know in the comments.

Photo: Matúš Gocman/Unsplash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: