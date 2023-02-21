Apple highlights free live sessions for app developers and podcasters to learn from experts

Starting this month and throughout the weeks ahead, Apple is hosting free sessions with experts to help creators who are working on apps and podcasts. Registration is open now for support with discovery and marketing, optimizing subscriptions, and more.

The free sessions with experts for both Apple Podcasts and the App Store are virtual and available to anyone around the world. The App Store sessions are even offered in a variety of different languages.

App Store free sessions

Apple is offering lots of sessions to connect with App Store experts to “attract new customers, test marketing strategies, optimize subscriptions, and so much more.”

The live sessions include time for Q&A and will be offered in multiple time zones and languages.

The App Store free sessions are open to those with an Apple Developer account and are kicking off on February 28 with the “Get started with app discovery and marketing” event.

Check out the full schedule of free sessions that run into April and register now.

Apple Podcasts free sessions

Meanwhile, for the free Apple Podcasts sessions, the company recommends “first attending What’s New at Apple Podcasts to become familiar with our new features, tools, and opportunities.” After that you can jump into the “Apple Podcasts Marketing Tools and Resources” or the “Setting Up Your Subscription” session.

Registration is now open with the first session kicking off on February 24 at 10 am PST and more sessions running through May this spring.

