Apple highlights free live sessions for app developers and podcasters to learn from experts

Michael Potuck

- Feb. 21st 2023 10:29 am PT

Apple to raise App Store prices in multiple countries
0 Comments

Starting this month and throughout the weeks ahead, Apple is hosting free sessions with experts to help creators who are working on apps and podcasts. Registration is open now for support with discovery and marketing, optimizing subscriptions, and more.

The free sessions with experts for both Apple Podcasts and the App Store are virtual and available to anyone around the world. The App Store sessions are even offered in a variety of different languages.

App Store free sessions

Apple is offering lots of sessions to connect with App Store experts to “attract new customers, test marketing strategies, optimize subscriptions, and so much more.”

The live sessions include time for Q&A and will be offered in multiple time zones and languages.

The App Store free sessions are open to those with an Apple Developer account and are kicking off on February 28 with the “Get started with app discovery and marketing” event.

Check out the full schedule of free sessions that run into April and register now.

Apple Podcasts free sessions

Apple Podcasts

Meanwhile, for the free Apple Podcasts sessions, the company recommends “first attending What’s New at Apple Podcasts to become familiar with our new features, tools, and opportunities.” After that you can jump into the “Apple Podcasts Marketing Tools and Resources” or the “Setting Up Your Subscription” session.

Registration is now open with the first session kicking off on February 24 at 10 am PST and more sessions running through May this spring.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts is Apple's podcast app that is built into iPhones,  iPads, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It originally debuted in 2012, and is one of the most popular apps for listening to podcasts in the world.
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12