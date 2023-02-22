Save $80 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad in Wednesday’s best deals, Anker Bio Lightning cables $13, more

All of today’s best deals are now live as we’re halfway through the week, with Wednesday dropping an $80 discount on Apple’s 256GB 10.2-inch iPad. You can also save on Anker’s all-new Bio-Based Lightning and USB-C cables, with all-time lows from $13.50. Not to mention, the perfect M2 MacBook companion with the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro at $316. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple 256GB 10.2-inch iPad falls to all-time low with $80 discount

Over the past few months we’ve been seeing deep discounts land on the affordable 10.2-inch iPad. But those price cuts have largely been on the 64GB model, leaving those who want an actual usable amount of storage in the dark. Today that changes, as Amazon finally delivers much of the same savings to the elevated capacity model. Right now, you can score the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $399 courtesy of the retailer. Down from $479, this delivers a match of the all-time low from way back before Black Friday. It’s only the third time we’ve seen the price drop by $80, as well as the first time in four months.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, unless you can live with 64GB of storage on the baseline 10.2-inch model at $269. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save on Anker’s all-new Bio-Based Lightning and USB-C cables from $13.50 lows

Amazon today is offering one of the very first chances to save on Anker’s new Bio-Based cables. After first launching last fall, discounts have been few and far between on the recent debuts and now all-time lows have arrived. The new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable is a particular standout, dropping down to $15 for the 6-foot offering. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $23, you’re looking at the best discount ever and only the third chance to save period. It clocks in at $3 under our previous mention and delivers 35% in savings. The 3-foot offering is also on sale and marked down starting from $13, with a usual $19 price tag delivering 30% in added cash back.

The new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable takes a more environmentally-friendly take to charging with a design that is made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Despite being easier on the Earth with the more conscious construction, it still holds up to the daily wear and tear with build that we wrote home about in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Also on sale alongside the Lightning version above, Anker’s USB-C Bio-Based Cables are also discounted to the best prices ever. Starting at $14 for the 6-foot cable in two different styles, you’d more regularly pay $20. Today’s offer lands at the first major discount so far with 30% in savings in tow for both the white and black colorways. The build packs the same plant-based design as the MFi Lightning option above, just with a USB-C plug on both ends of the 6-foot cord. Though there is one notable improvement, with support for 140W charging speeds that make it a suitable option for M2 Pro MacBook Pros, Android devices, and everything in-between. Our hands-on review covers much of what to expect, too.

Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro lands at second-best price of $316

Amazon now offers the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro for $316. Down from its usual $400 price tag, this expensive macOS upgrade has only gone on sale a handful of times before with short-lived discounts that last a day or two. Now we’re tracking the second-best discount to date at within $5 of the all-time low, all while locking in $84 in savings along the way.

Belkin’s latest Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro complements your Mac setup whether you’re looking to expand the I/O of a desktop machine or turn a MacBook into a full workstation. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, there’s dual 4K HDMI slots, of which one of them can drive an up to 8K 60Hz monitor. You’re also looking at Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, four USB 3.0 slots, and dual Thunderbolt 4 slots. Then there’s 90W power delivery for charging your machine while it drives the hub. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect.

