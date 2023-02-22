‘SugarBot’ calorie and sugar tracking app now has a version for Apple Watch

SugarBot is an iPhone app that helps users maintain a healthy diet by tracking the levels of calories and sugar in what they eat. Starting today, users of the app will also be able to access it directly from the Apple Watch thanks to its latest update that comes with a watchOS version.

SugarBot helps you monitor calorie and sugar levels with iPhone and Apple Watch

For those unfamiliar, SugarBot is extremely intuitive and easy to use. As soon as you open the app, you can add the things you have eaten during the day. The best part of the app is that it has a database with the nutrition facts for a lot of types of food, from chicken soup to a Big Mac.

If you didn’t find a specific type of food in the app, don’t worry. SugarBot lets you add items manually with all the nutrition facts. The app supports data such as calories, protein, carbohydrates, fats, micronutrients, and vitamins.

But more than just letting you keep track of what you eat, SugarBot provides useful charts that help you understand and balance your diet. For example, SugarBot users can set daily carbohydrate and protein goals. The app also has an Insights tab with a summary of your week, month, and year, so you can compare data between different periods.

SugarBot supports sugar and food logging and can also provide micronutrient analysis for a complete dashboard of your food intake. All of this is done with a minimal and elegant interface that makes it easy to view statistics for individual days, browse detailed timelines, and compare day-to-day changes.

SugarBot integrates with Apple Health to read and synchronize your data. And starting with version 1.2, which is now available on the App Store, Apple Watch users can also check and even add new data to the app directly from their wrist.

SugarBot is a free app and you can download it from the App Store. However, some features require a “PLUS” subscription that costs $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

