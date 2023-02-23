9to5Mac Happy Hour 422: iPhone 15 Pro design leaks, iOS 16.4 new features, non-invasive glucose monitoring progress

Benjamin and Zac explore the rumors swirling about a 15-inch MacBook Air supposedly coming soon, and how it would fit into the current MacBook lineup. They also discuss the latest news that the AR/VR headset has once again been delayed, and ponder whether Apple would limit the capabilities of the iPhone 15 USB-C port on purpose.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
