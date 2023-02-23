Eugene Levy takes a worldwide tour in The Reluctant Traveler, streaming today on Apple TV+

The Reluctant Traveler is now streaming. Eugene Levy stars in this fun new travel show on Apple TV+, as he dips his toes into a myriad of cultures from across the globe. Here’s how to watch.

The conceit of the show is that Levy, best known for his acting role in Schitt’s Creek, is not very keen at leaving the homely comforts of his couch.

But The Reluctant Traveler forces him to see and experience things that he (and most likely, the viewing audience) has never seen before. Across the eight-part series, this big-budget travel show features Levy touring Utah desert lands by helicopter, digging into sumo wrestling culture in Japan, relaxing at a deluxe island resort in the Maldives, and more.

How to watch The Reluctant Traveler

You can watch The Reluctant Traveler with an Apple TV+ subscription. Sign up here for a seven-day free trial if you don’t already have an account. Then, simply open the Apple TV app on a compatible device and start streaming. All episodes of The Reluctant Traveler’s first season have been released today, so you can binge them all now.

The Apple TV app is available on Apple TV 4K set-top box, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, PlayStation, Xbox, and many models of smart TV. Android and Windows PC users can also watch Apple TV content through a web browser, by visiting tv.apple.com.

Coming soon to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service that gives you access to Apple original TV shows and movies. Also new out today on the service is French drama series Liaison, and the second season of children’s animated show Pretzel and the Puppies. Upcoming notable releases include the Tetris movie, sci-fi climate change anthology Extrapolations, and the highly-anticipated third season of Ted Lasso.

Check out everything on Apple TV+ in our exclusive guide.