Deals: Apple MagSafe charger hits $32, Beats Fit Pro Yellow Volt $170, Anker iPhone gear, more

If you can believe it, it is Friday once again! And like we do every week, we’re back with a fresh batch of the best discounts heading into the weekend headlined by the best price of the year on Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger at $32. You can also lock-in the first discount on the Beats Fit Pro in just-released Volt Yellow colorway at $170, as well as these Anker Nano USB-C chargers from $13. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger hits best price of the year at $32

Woot is now offering a chance to outfit your new iPhone 14 with Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger for less. Right now you can drop the 15W magnetic power pad down to $32. Down from $39, today’s offer is only marking the second discount of the year. It undercuts our previous mention by an extra $2 and is the best we’ve seen since back in November around the Thanksgiving Week shopping festivities.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset.

Beats Fit Pro in just-released Volt Yellow colorway sees first discount

Just revealed earlier in the week, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on the all-new Volt Yellow style of Beats Fit Pro. These new earbuds just launched with a $200 price tag back on Tuesday, but are now already marked down to $170. That $30 in savings delivers the first chance to save and a new all-time low on this specific colorway. It is the third-best price to date across the board, for comparison. Several other styles are also getting in on the savings today, too.

Beats Fit Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and now on sale just in time to complement all of those upcoming outdoor workouts. Or even just those daily listening habits. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

Save 20% on Anker’s Nano/Pro USB-C chargers in four colorways

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Nano Pro 40W Dual USB-C Charger for $29. Normally fetching $36, you’re now looking at a match of the all-time low we last saw back in September. It’s a 20% discount that delivers the best price yet for only the third time while undercutting our previous mention by $3. This capable Anker charger is the perfect companion to your iPhone and other everyday carry gear with a 2-port design. Still fitting into a compact form-factor that’ll rest in the palm of your hand, it can dish out 40W of power in total, allowing you to juice up an iPhone 14 at the full 20W on top of AirPods or even an iPad. Our launch coverage details what you can expect from the package, too.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now also offering its recent Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $13. Normally fetching $17, this is one of the best prices to date at 20% off while beating previous offers by an extra $1. Delivering a more compact feature set compared to the lead deal, the single port Nano Pro can provide 20% of power out of its USB-C PD slot. Perfect as an iPhone companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]

NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful PC [Video]

Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT Review [Video]