Kuo: Second-generation Apple headset coming in 2025; Apple plans low-end and high-end option

Although the first-generation Apple headset is yet to be officially announced, the rumor mill is already full-steam ahead discussing the plans for the second generation of the device.

Today, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple expects to launch the second-generation headset in 2025. Unlike the first generation, which will only have one high-end model, the second generation will come in two models: a low-end and a high-end version.

Kuo says that the high-end AR/VR headset will be produced by Luxcaseict, a joint venture between Luxshare and Pegatron. The lower-end model will be produced by Foxconn.

This lines up with a report from earlier in the week that Foxconn is currently working on optimizing production for the cheaper low-end headset project.

As a reminder, we currently expect the Apple headset coming in 2023 to have advanced technology, at a price. The rumored price point is in the $3,000 range. Therefore, it was inevitable that Apple would develop cheaper lower-end headsets in the future in order to gain significant customer acquisition.

It remains unclear exactly how much cheaper the lower-end model would be. A previous report from The Information said Apple was targeting to cut the price in half, to around the $1,500 mark.

The first iteration of the headset is expected to be unveiled at WWDC in June, with the device going on sale later in the year. It will feature two high-resolution micro-OLED displays (one for each eye), dozens of integrated cameras and sensors for hand and eye tracking, all powered by the M2 chip. Trademark filings indicate Apple will brand the device as “Apple Reality Pro.” Due to its expected high price, the Apple Reality Pro is not expected to have mass market appeal.