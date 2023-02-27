Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 hits $329 all-time lows, Anker ANC headphone Gold Box, more

All of this Monday’s best deals can now be found below. As a quick refresh, all-time lows have returned for only the second time on Apple Watch Series 8 from $329. Those in the market for an affordable iPadOS experience can find Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad from $250 at the best prices yet. With everything wrapping up today around an Anker Soundcore headphone Gold Box sale. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows ahead of spring from $329

A new work week is now underway and Amazon is kicking things off by launching a rare chance to score an all-time low on Apple Watch Series 8. The latest wearables from Apple normally start at $399, but right now the retailer is taking $70 off in order to offer the 41mm GPS style for $329. That is the very first time it has dropped this low at Amazon, but ties the all-time low which was set once before at Best Buy and is now being matched once again today. Alongside the 45mm model getting in on the savings at $359 from the usual $429, there’s also $70 in savings available on the higher-end GPS + Cellular models, as well as premium stainless steel wearables.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over in our hands-on coverage.

Save $80 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad from $250

Over the past few months we’ve been seeing deep discounts land on the affordable 10.2-inch iPad. But those price cuts have largely been on the 64GB model, leaving those who want an actual usable amount of storage in the dark. Today that changes, as Amazon finally delivers much of the same savings to the elevated capacity model. Right now, you can score the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $399 shipped courtesy of the retailer. Down from $479, this delivers a match of the all-time low from way back before Black Friday. It’s only the third time we’ve seen the price drop by $80, as well as the first time in 4 months.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, unless you can live with 64GB of storage on the baseline 10.2-inch model at $249.99. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones hit $100 low in Gold Box sale

Amazon is discounting a collection of Anker Soundcore headphones and earbuds. Amongst many of the brand’s latest releases, the new Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones for $99.99. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save to date at $50 off. It’s matching the all-time low set only once before back on Black Friday. Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the new Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut.

Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Having launched last fall as one of the first pair of earbuds on the market not from the likes of Apple, Google, or Samsung to deliver Spatial Audio, the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 arrived with more than just immersive listening. Now on sale for one of the very first times as part of today’s Gold Box, Amazon is dropping the recently-released true wireless earbuds down to $97 in two different styles.

Normally fetching $150, this is only the third discount to date at $52 off. It’s the best price yet that clocks in at $33 under our previous. Anker’s latest Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds arrive as its latest flagship true wireless listening experience and are spec’d to match. Active noise cancellation is of course a nice touch, but not quite as enticing as Spacial Audio support. There’s also 9-hour battery life supplemented by an extra 20 from the Qi-enabled charging case, which rounds out the package that you can read about in our hands-on review with built-in heart rate monitoring.

Best trade-in deals

