Pokemon Sleep is coming to iPhone this summer, here it is in action

The Pokémon Company has officially announced new details on the Pokémon Sleep sleep mobile game that it first announced back in 2019. This game is essentially a sleep tracker that integrates a player’s time spent sleeping and the time they wake up into the gameplay.

“Your adventure takes place on a small island where you’ll carry out research on how Pokémon sleep,” the company explains. “You’ll work with large Snorlax who live on the island and Neroli, a professor who’s studying Pokémon sleep styles.”

Here are more details on how exactly it’ll work, according to The Pokémon Company:

Place your smartphone by your pillow when you go to bed to record and measure your sleep. The longer you sleep, the higher your score in the morning, and the more Pokémon you’ll see appear around Snorlax. Your nights of sleep will be classified as one of three sleep styles—dozing, snoozing, or slumbering—and in the morning, Pokémon that sleep in similar ways will come gather around Snorlax.



You may even discover a Pokémon sleeping in a rare style you’d hardly ever get to see normally. Each Pokémon has a number of different sleep styles, so see how many you can discover to complete your sleep style dex.

The Pokémon Sleep game will launch on iPhone and Android this summer. It’s a long-awaited addition to The Pokémon Company’s lineup of mobile games, following its initial announcement back in 2019. Are you planning to check it out? Let us know in the comments.

Pokémon Sleep in action