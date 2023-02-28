14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now $200 off in Tuesday’s best deals, M2 iPad Pro hits $720, more

All of Tuesday’s best discounts are now up for grabs where they always are – here at 9to5Mac. Courtesy of our friends over at 9to5Toys, we’re taking a look at the first notable discount on Apple’s all-new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, which lands at the best price ever at $200 off. Fancy that M2 chip in a more portable form-factor? Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro is now at an all-time low of $720 to go alongside these Twelve South’s HoverBar Duo stands from $38. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro hits all-time low at $1,799

Just launching at the beginning of the year, Apple refreshed its professional suite of MacBook Pros with a new class of M2 chips to deliver even better performance. Only a pair of launch discounts ended up going live back in January, but now the best price cuts yet have gone live for those who want to see what Apple’s latest has in-store without paying full price. Amazon today now offers the new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,799. You’d more regularly pay $1,999, with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $200 off. It’s an extra $150 below our previous launch offer and only the third chance to save.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Best price yet lands on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $720. Normally fetching $799, today’s added savings pairs with a cash discount that just went live in order to deliver the best price we’ve ever seen. It clocks in at $79 off while beating our previous holiday mention by $9. Today’s offer is still one of the first chances to save overall, and delivers a new all-time low in the process.

This time around, everything with the 11-inch iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage. Get some additional details about how the M2 iPad Pro compares to the rest of the lineup below.

Complement your iPad with Twelve South’s HoverBar Duo stands from $38

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HoverBar Duo stand for $38. Down from the more recent $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings while marking a new all-time low. It’s $2 under our previous mention from the start of the month, and is also an extra $1 under the best discount we’ve ever tracked. Ready to pair with everything from Apple’s flagship 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile tablet accessory. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that in this case pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle of your device. And living up to its name, HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that props up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

While the featured savings are pretty hard to ignore, Twelve South did just last year refresh the HoverBar Duo with some minor improvements. The tweaked design is now a bit more flexible than the original model, and also comes in different colorways meant to match Apple’s latest tablets. Now also on sale, you can bring home the newer model for $68 at Amazon right now. That’s down from $80, and delivering a chance to score that recent refresh for a but less. Though whether the extra $30 compared to the lead deal is worth it really depends on how adjustable of a stand your iPad needs.

