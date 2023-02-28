Telegram for macOS gets new option to save battery life on MacBooks

The popular messaging platform Telegram this week released an update to its macOS app with a new feature focused on MacBook users. Called “Power Saving Mode,” the option disables multiple resource-intensive processes to save battery life on laptops.

The feature comes with version 9.4.1 of the Telegram app for macOS and can be enabled by users through Telegram’s settings. When the feature is on, Telegram disables some power-intense features such as animations, auto-playing videos and GIFs, and other interface effects. As a result, the app uses less hardware resources and less power.

Even so, the user can customize how Power Saving Mode works. For example, you can choose to turn off just some of the effects and animations when this mode is enabled. There’s also the option to enable Power Saving Mode automatically when the battery of the MacBook reaches a specific level of charge.

Even though the feature is targeted at MacBooks, desktop users can also take advantage of Power Saving Mode to make Telegram faster, which is great for older machines with less powerful hardware. In addition to the new mode, Telegram says the update also comes with bug fixes and performance improvements.

It’s worth noting that there are two different Telegram apps for Mac. Telegram for macOS, which is the one that was updated this week, is a version created specifically for the Mac built with native technologies. However, Mac users also have the option to download Telegram Desktop, which is a universal app that runs on macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Telegram for macOS is available for free on the App Store. The app requires a Mac running macOS 10.12 or later.