Pixelmator Pro adds new Remove Color adjustment that works for photos and videos

Pixelmator Pro is a popular image editor for macOS. Following an update in December that added a new “Deband” feature to remove color banding from photos, the app has been updated this week with a new Remove Color adjustment. With the new option, users can easily remove a specific color from an image or even a video.

What’s new with Pixelmator Pro 3.3

As described by the developers in a blog post, Remove Color is a “powerful addition” to Pixelmator Pro that helps users get rid of solid colors or even entire color ranges in images and videos with just a few clicks.

All you need to do is select the Remove Color option, use the eyedropper tool to pick up a color, and done. The color you have chosen will automatically disappear from the image. The result, according to the Pixelmator team, is “exceptionally smooth” with “super high-quality transitions between transparent and opaque areas.”

Just like the other powerful tools available in Pixelmator Pro, Remove Color is based on advanced algorithms. There are three simple controls – Color Range, Luminance Range, and Intensity – to let users adjust exactly how much of the selected color will be removed. But that’s not all.

The Texture-Aware Color Adjustments feature, which was first introduced with Pixelmator Photo, is now coming to Pixelmator Pro. With Clarity and Texture adjustment, users can enhance their photos with subtle adjustments. There are also options to adjust clarity and texture, as well as shadows and highlights.

Pixelmator Pro 3.3 also adds new stroke styles and support for Sidecar Files, so you can open and edit images in their original format and then save them in the same format, preserving all nondestructive edits and layers.

More about Pixelmator

The app is available on the Mac App Store and costs $49.99. Current customers can update Pixelmator Pro with the new features for free. It’s worth noting that Pixelmator also has the Pixelmator Photo app for iPhone and iPad, in addition to the original Pixelmator app.